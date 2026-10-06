Google says video selfies are encrypted for locked account recovery
Technology
Google just launched a new way to get back into your account if you're locked out: recording a video selfie.
It's meant to make recovery easier, especially when you don't have your usual device handy.
Google says these videos are safely encrypted, so your data stays protected.
Ricardo Amper warns on biometric fakes
Some tech experts are urging caution, though.
Ricardo Amper, founder and CEO of Incode Technologies, an identity verification and fraud prevention company, points out that while video selfies work better than photos for ID checks, hackers could still use AI to fake them.
He reminds everyone that once your biometric data is out there, it can't really be taken back, so it's smart to know how and where this information is stored.