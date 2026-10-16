Google says Willow quantum chip has 99.99% logical fidelity
Technology
Google says its Willow quantum chip has made a huge stride, cutting errors by 40 times thanks to a method called "magic state cultivation."
With 99.99% logical fidelity, this could bring us much closer to real-world quantum computers that can solve problems way beyond what regular computers can handle.
Google's Willow tests show 92% failures
Quantum computers often struggle with errors, but Google's approach, developed in 2024, filters out mistakes using fewer resources than before.
Tests on Willow's 54 qubits showed big improvements, but there is still work ahead: about 92% of attempts did not succeed.
If refined further, this tech could help with things like drug discovery and advanced science research.