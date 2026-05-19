Google Search gets its biggest makeover since its inception
What's the story
Google has announced a major overhaul of its Search platform, introducing an AI-powered "intelligent search box." This is the biggest change to the platform since its launch over 25 years ago. The new system will replace traditional blue links with interactive experiences and personalized mini-apps. It will also feature an AI-powered query suggestion system to help users create complex queries.
Enhanced functionality
Information agents track web changes
Users can create "information agents" that work in the background to track web changes and alert them to new information. This feature is an evolution of Google Alerts, which was launched in 2003 as a change-detection service. The new system was developed with Google's DeepMind team using Gemini Flash 3.5.
Industry disruption
Concerns over impact on publishers
The changes to Google Search are likely to further reduce referrals to publishers, which have already been declining due to AI Overviews. This could worsen the situation for ad-dependent media operations. The new search box will be available this week, with generative UI arriving this summer. Mini-app building and information agents will first roll out to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers this summer.