Google Search gets its biggest makeover since its inception

Users can create "information agents" that work in the background to track web changes and alert them to new information. This feature is an evolution of Google Alerts, which was launched in 2003 as a change-detection service. The new system was developed with Google's DeepMind team using Gemini Flash 3.5.

Industry disruption

Concerns over impact on publishers

The changes to Google Search are likely to further reduce referrals to publishers, which have already been declining due to AI Overviews. This could worsen the situation for ad-dependent media operations. The new search box will be available this week, with generative UI arriving this summer. Mini-app building and information agents will first roll out to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers this summer.