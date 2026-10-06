Google Search gets chatlike AI in biggest update in decades
Technology
Google Search just got its biggest update in decades, now powered by smarter AI.
The new Search box can handle more natural, chat-like questions.
It's all about making your search experience feel more personal and helpful.
Google unveils Gemini 3.5 flash features
With the Gemini 3.5 Flash model behind the scenes, Google is announcing features like booking local services directly from search and a Universal Cart for easier shopping across its apps, set for a summer 2026 rollout.
There's also a Personal Intelligence tool that tailors answers using your app data, expanding to people in nearly 200 countries and territories across 98 languages and rolling out now.