Google set to unveil Pixel 11 series, Watch 5, Tag
Technology
Google is set to show off its latest gadgets in New York: say hello to the Pixel 11 series (including a foldable!), the upgraded Pixel Watch 5, and the all-new Pixel Tag tracker.
The phones feature Google's speedy Tensor G6 chip, sharp displays, improved cameras, and run Android 17 with seven years of security updates.
Watch 5 improves atrial fibrillation detection
The Pixel Watch 5 now tracks heart health even better (like atrial fibrillation detection), packs more battery life, and doubles storage to 64GB.
The Pixel Tag stands out too: it uses ultra-wideband tech and works with Apple's Find My network, so you can track your stuff whether you're team Android or iPhone.