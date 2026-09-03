Google signs multi-year deal with MrBeast to promote Gemini, Fitbit
What's the story
YouTube sensation MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, has partnered with Google for a multi-year deal. The collaboration will see him promote Google's AI assistant Gemini and health platform Google Health. The first project under this partnership will be a video releasing on September 5, where MrBeast and his team will navigate some of the world's toughest terrains, the jungle, desert, and Arctic, using Gemini's guidance.
Challenge details
MrBeast video to premiere on September 5
The upcoming video will see MrBeast and his team racing through three of the planet's most unforgiving landscapes.
They will use Gemini to identify dangers, survive extreme weather changes, and stay ahead in this survival challenge.
Google also plans to feature an ad spot with MrBeast, demonstrating how the AI assistant can be used for his channel's signature stunts.
Tech integration
MrBeast will also promote Google Health through Fitbit Air integration
As part of the partnership, MrBeast will also integrate Fitbit Air into one of his upcoming challenges.
This move is in line with Google's strategy to promote Google Health through popular creators like MrBeast.
The collaboration comes just months after Donaldson's YouTube channel became the first ever to hit 500 million subscribers.