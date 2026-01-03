Google Slides gets Gemini AI integration—here's how to use it

Google Slides just got a boost with Gemini AI, making it easier to create images, new slides, summaries, and even rewrite text—all right inside your existing presentations. Launched in January 2026, you can access Gemini from the Ask Gemini panel at slides.new. It's designed to help your slides match your chosen theme without extra hassle.

How to use Gemini AI in Google Slides Getting started is simple: open a presentation and click the Ask Gemini icon.

Type prompts like "Create slides about renewable energy benefits," and you'll get ready-made slides with titles, content, and images.

You can also pull in info from Drive files using "@," or ask for quick summaries and rewrites—all from the side panel.

Pricing and access Gemini AI comes as a $20/month add-on for Google Workspace users, or you can get it through Google One AI Premium.

If you want to try it early, sign up for Workspace Labs.