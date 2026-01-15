Next Article
Google splits Gemini 3 usage limits for more control
Technology
Google just rolled out a change to its Gemini 3 AI models: now, the Thinking and Pro models each have their own daily prompt limits instead of sharing one big pool.
This means you can use each model for what it does best—without worrying about running out of prompts too soon.
How the new limits work
If you're on AI Pro, you get 300 prompts per day with the Thinking model and 100 with Pro. AI Ultra users score even more—1,500 for Thinking and 500 for Pro every day.
Free users still get basic access to both.
Google says this update is all about giving people more flexibility and making sure everyone gets the most out of each model's strengths.
The new limits are live now!