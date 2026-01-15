Google splits Gemini 3 usage limits for more control

How the new limits work

If you're on AI Pro, you get 300 prompts per day with the Thinking model and 100 with Pro. AI Ultra users score even more—1,500 for Thinking and 500 for Pro every day.

Free users still get basic access to both.

Google says this update is all about giving people more flexibility and making sure everyone gets the most out of each model's strengths.

The new limits are live now!