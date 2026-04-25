Google Spring Sale drops Pixel Watch 4 prices by $40
Google's spring sale just made the Pixel Watch 4 more affordable, dropping both the 41mm Wi-Fi and 45mm models by $40.
You can now grab them for $309.99 or $359.99 until Sunday, April 26, at Amazon, Best Buy, or the Google Store.
The deal also covers other gadgets like the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel Buds Pro 2, so it's a good time to upgrade if you've been waiting.
Pixel Watch 4 now more repairable
The Pixel Watch 4 packs a super-bright domed display and tracks your health with blood oxygen and heart rate sensors.
It's got emergency satellite SOS, dual-frequency GPS for better navigation, and is now more repairable, including the glass and battery.
Plus, there's a new speaker and up to 45 hours of battery life on the bigger model, handy for busy days (or nights) when charging isn't an option.