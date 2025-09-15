Google Store celebrates company's birthday with Pixel deals

Pixel 8, 10, and Buds Pro discounts

Grab a Pixel 10 Pro or Pro XL and get a $100 prepaid Mastercard in Google Wallet (offer ends September 28, 2025; limit three per person). Trade in an eligible device for up to $350 back when buying the new Pixel Watch 4 (until October 12, 2025).



Pixel Buds Pro 2 are now $179 ($50 off) through September 28, while the Pixel 8 Pro is $400 off and comes with a free Pixel Watch 2 LTE (with case) if you buy by October 13. The Pixel 9 drops to $699 ($100 off) until September 28.



Plus, buyers of the Pixel 10 series, including the Fold variant, get a Google-themed sticker sheet and up to $350 trade-in value for old devices.