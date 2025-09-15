How Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla eats, drinks in space Technology Sep 15, 2025

India's first ISS astronaut, Shubhanshu Shukla, just shared what it's really like to eat and drink in space—and it's nothing like on Earth.

With no gravity, food and drinks float around, so astronauts rely on special packaging with Velcro and magnetic trays to keep things from drifting away or damaging equipment.