How Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla eats, drinks in space
India's first ISS astronaut, Shubhanshu Shukla, just shared what it's really like to eat and drink in space—and it's nothing like on Earth.
With no gravity, food and drinks float around, so astronauts rely on special packaging with Velcro and magnetic trays to keep things from drifting away or damaging equipment.
Water gets 'eaten' in space
Shukla says the secret is moving slowly—his "Slow is Fast" mantra—so you don't end up with floating crumbs or spills.
Drinking water even gets called "eating water," since you have to squeeze it from sealed pouches through straws, being super careful not to let any drops escape.
Does digestion work in 0 gravity?
Worried your stomach won't work in space?
Shukla clears that up: digestion happens normally thanks to muscle contractions called peristalsis.
So astronauts still get all their nutrients, even when they're floating miles above Earth.