Apple's product roadmap for the rest of 2025 and early 2026

Apple is gearing up to launch at least 10 new devices between now and early 2026. Expect fresh iPads, MacBooks, smart home gadgets, and some wearables—several powered by the speedy new M5 chip for smoother performance.

iPad Pro and Vision Pro headset refresh Look out for an M5 iPad Pro with a portrait front camera and an upgraded Vision Pro headset (with a revised strap and Space Black color).

There's also AirTag 2 with better tracking thanks to a U2 chip.

New MacBook Pros, iPhone 17e, and smart home hub Apple TV and HomePod mini will get N1 networking chips, enabling smarter Siri features.

Early 2026 brings M5-powered MacBook Pros, a new 27-inch Mac display, plus the entry-level iPhone 17e running on an A19 chip.

A Siri-powered smart home hub is also in the pipeline.