OPPO F31 series launching in India on September 18
OPPO is set to unveil its latest F31 series in India, aimed at folks who need their phone to survive real life—think gig workers and anyone a bit clumsy.
The lineup includes the F31, F31 Pro, and F31 Pro+, all with serious dust and water resistance (IP66/68/69). Prices are expected to start at ₹20,000 for the base model.
Every phone packs a huge 7,000mAh battery with speedy 80W charging.
What else to expect?
The top-end F31 Pro+ runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip with up to 24GB RAM (including virtual), while the others use MediaTek processors.
You get up to a sharp 50MP main camera on all models, plus cool extras like underwater shooting and AI photo tools.
All three run ColorOS 15 with OPPO's promise of smooth performance for six years—so you're set for the long haul.
OPPO F31 series is worth considering
If you want a phone that can take some hits without giving up on good cameras or battery life—and don't want to break the bank—the F31 series is worth considering.