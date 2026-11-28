Google halts Belgium data center construction after legal ruling
What's the story
Google has suspended the construction of a data center in Belgium after local authorities ruled that it lacked proper planning permission. The tech giant confirmed the development on Saturday, saying it was complying with the direction from local authorities and awaiting further guidance. "We have operated in Belgium for over 15 years and remain committed to complying with local laws," a Google spokesperson told AFP.
Project details
Project spanned 50 hectares in a former mining area
The data center project, which spans 50 hectares in a former mining area near Charleroi, was halted by Belgian authorities on Friday.
Nicolas Yernaux, a spokesperson for the Wallonia regional authorities, said the work done so far constituted "a major offense -- the illegal construction of a building covering three hectares."
The halt comes amid an ongoing legal battle over Google's request to change its planning permission terms.
Controversy details
Data center's water-based cooling system may worsen drought
Google's initial plan for the data center included an air-based cooling system.
However, the company later sought to change it to a water-based one, drawing from the nearby River Sambre.
The proposal sparked local opposition amid fears of worsening drought conditions in the region.
Regional officials rejected Google's application over the summer, leading to an ongoing court battle scheduled for January.