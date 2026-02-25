Google takes down Chinese hackers who used Sheets to spy

The hackers ran a 'vast surveillance apparatus'

Google didn't just sit back—they shut down Gallium's cloud projects and accounts to stop the data theft.

As John Hultquist from Google's Threat Intelligence Group put it, the group ran a "vast surveillance apparatus," spying on people through call records and texts.

The Chinese Embassy has denied any involvement and says they want to work together on cybersecurity issues.

For anyone online today, it's a reminder that even everyday tools can be twisted for major cyberattacks—and that big tech is fighting back.