Gemini AI can now shop on Walmart and Shopify

Google has announced a major expansion of shopping capabilities within its AI chatbot, Gemini . The tech giant is partnering with leading retailers such as Walmart , Shopify, and Wayfair to transform the Gemini app into a virtual merchant and assistant. The development was revealed at the National Retail Federation's annual convention in New York City.

New functionality Instant checkout feature for seamless shopping The new AI shopping feature from Google will allow customers to make purchases directly from the Gemini chat. This will be possible through cards linked to Google accounts, without having to leave the chat interface, with plans to include PayPal in the future. If a user asks for gear recommendations for a winter ski trip, Gemini will pull items from participating retailers' inventories.

User benefits Personalized shopping experience through account linking When users link their Walmart and Google accounts, they get personalized recommendations based on their purchase history. Any products they choose to buy via the chatbot can be added to their existing Walmart or Sam's Club online shopping carts. This feature is part of Google's effort to provide a more tailored shopping experience for its users.

Industry shift AI-powered shopping tools: A growing trend The development of AI-powered shopping tools is a growing trend in the retail industry. Google, OpenAI, and Amazon are all working on solutions that would allow seamless AI-powered shopping within the same program. Before the recent holiday season, OpenAI launched an instant checkout feature in ChatGPT for select retailers and Etsy sellers.

Information AI's impact on global retail sales Salesforce, a San Francisco-based software company, has estimated that AI impacted $272 billion or 20% of all global retail sales during the holiday shopping season. This shows the significant role artificial intelligence is playing in shaping consumer behavior and driving sales in the retail sector.