Google tests 3.79.550760 update for Home and Nest speakers
Technology
Google is testing version 3.79.550760 for Home and Nest speakers in the Preview Program.
Expect better audio streaming, smoother Wi-Fi connections, improved smart home controls, and an upgraded Google Assistant experience, with Google Assistant presumably in reference to Gemini.
Google Preview Program offers early access
The update (version 3.79.550760) is coming to older models like the original Google Home and Home Mini, as well as newer ones like Nest Mini and Nest Audio, but not the Home Max this time.
If you want early access, you can join the Preview Program through the Google Home app; otherwise, updates will roll out automatically over the next few weeks.