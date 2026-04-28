Google tests AI chatbot search feature on YouTube

Google is experimenting with a new AI-driven search mode for YouTube . The feature aims to provide a more conversational experience when searching on the platform. It pulls results from various content types, including long-form videos, YouTube Shorts, and relevant text information. Currently, this experimental feature is only available to US-based YouTube Premium subscribers aged 18 or older.

User experience How to use the new feature Once activated, the new feature adds an "Ask YouTube" button to the search bar. Clicking on this button takes users to a dedicated page with suggested searches and a text box for questions. When you enter a query, YouTube shows results on a mostly-blank page with loading icon. After a few seconds, it fills out with text details and videos related to your search term.

Result display What do results look like? The initial results for a query would include a text summary of the topic, along with bulleted milestones or key points. This is followed by a video related to the topic from a specific channel, and then galleries of videos under different headers. The sections are likely generated by YouTube from the videos highlighted in search results.

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