Google tests AI-driven ads in Search and AI mode Technology May 21, 2026

Google is publicly testing new AI-driven ad formats in its classic Search and AI Mode, aiming to make ads blend better with conversational AI answers.

The idea is to keep ads useful (and less annoying) as search gets more chatty and smart.

As Shashi Thakur, vice president and general manager of Google search ads, put it: "In a world where AI provides a direct and conversational response, will users still find value in ads? Our answer is, it's definitely yes, but you have to rethink how to approach ads and what an ad is,"