Google tests AI-driven ads in Search and AI mode
Google is publicly testing new AI-driven ad formats in its classic Search and AI Mode, aiming to make ads blend better with conversational AI answers.
The idea is to keep ads useful (and less annoying) as search gets more chatty and smart.
As Shashi Thakur, vice president and general manager of Google search ads, put it: "In a world where AI provides a direct and conversational response, will users still find value in ads? Our answer is, it's definitely yes, but you have to rethink how to approach ads and what an ad is,"
Gemini powers new sponsored ad formats
These fresh ad formats use Google's Gemini AI to create super-relevant promotions.
Features include "conversational discovery" (ads built from a brand's own website), "highlighted answers" (detailed product info pulled straight from company docs), direct offers like discounts, and even chatbot-powered ads you can interact with right on the search page.
For now, these are only on Google Search and AI Mode, but they may eventually appear in the Gemini app.
All new ads are clearly labeled as sponsored.