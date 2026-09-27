Google tests Flipkart purchases directly through Gemini and AI Mode
What's the story
Google is testing a new feature in India that lets users buy products from Walmart-owned Flipkart directly through its Gemini and AI Mode. The move comes as part of the tech giant's plan to expand its artificial intelligence (AI) services from product discovery to transactions. Currently, the test is limited to select users and a small range of products like smartphones, electronics, and mobile accessories.
User experience
How the feature works for test users
Test users see a "Buy" button on select Flipkart product listings in Gemini and Google's AI Mode.
Clicking this button takes them directly to the Flipkart checkout flow, without leaving the AI interface.
However, other users still see regular product listings from Flipkart in these modes but don't get an option for direct purchases through the AI interface.
Expansion plans
Expansion planned before India's festive shopping season
Google intends to expand this feature later in October, just before India's festive shopping season.
The move comes as tech giants like Google and OpenAI are adding commerce capabilities to their AI offerings.
This is a shift from merely answering shopping queries and recommending products to playing a more direct role in online purchases.
Company statement
Google's statement on Flipkart experiment
When asked about the Flipkart test, a Google spokesperson told TechCrunch that the company is "always testing new features and experiences to help people discover and connect with businesses more easily."
The spokesperson added that they regularly run experiments but have no further details to share at this time.
This aligns with Google's strategy of building technology for purchases through its AI services.
Tech development
Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP)
Earlier this year, Google launched the Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP), an open standard to enable AI agents to communicate with retailers throughout the shopping journey, including checkout.
The tech giant said at the time that this technology would let shoppers buy eligible products through Gemini and AI Mode using a Google-hosted checkout experience.
However, the Flipkart test seen is different as it brings up a Flipkart-branded checkout flow when a user taps on the Buy button.
Partnership details
Google's investment in Flipkart
Google has a financial relationship with Flipkart, having invested about $350 million in the e-commerce company in 2024 as part of a funding round led by the US retailer.
The investment gave Google a minority stake in the company.
Despite this partnership, listings from other retailers like Amazon appeared alongside Flipkart products but didn't offer direct purchase options through Google's AI services.