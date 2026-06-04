Google tests Material 3 Gboard shortcuts redesign in beta Technology Jun 04, 2026

Google is testing a fresh look for Gboard's shortcuts page, now reaching more beta users with the Material 3 redesign.

First introduced in January and reintroduced on June 3, 2026 (version 17.5), the update lets testers see a "Customize your menu and shortcuts" prompt, so wider rollout might be coming soon.

If you're using the regular app, though, you'll have to wait.