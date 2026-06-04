Google tests Material 3 Gboard shortcuts redesign in beta
Google is testing a fresh look for Gboard's shortcuts page, now reaching more beta users with the Material 3 redesign.
First introduced in January and reintroduced on June 3, 2026 (version 17.5), the update lets testers see a "Customize your menu and shortcuts" prompt, so wider rollout might be coming soon.
If you're using the regular app, though, you'll have to wait.
Pill-shaped swipeable shortcuts now customizable
The old grid is gone. Now shortcuts sit in pill-shaped containers, two per row.
You can swipe left to find more tools, and bigger text makes things easier to read.
Customizing is simple: tap the pencil icon and "Hold and drag to customize" your shortcut lineup.
Suggestions strip shows close 'x' button
Shortcut containers have disappeared from the suggestions strip, replaced by a close "x" instead of a back button.
These changes match other Material 3 updates across Gboard's settings for a cleaner vibe throughout.