Google tests trimmed storage for Gmail signups without phone number
Technology
Thinking of signing up for a new Gmail account?
Google is testing a change that could give you less free cloud storage if you skip adding your phone number during sign-up.
Normally, new accounts can get up to 15GB to share across Gmail, Drive, and Photos, but this perk might shrink in some regions.
Google One help drops 15GB guarantee
Google One's Help page now says users get "up to 15GB" of free storage (instead of a standard 15GB), hinting that linking your phone number could unlock the full amount.
Google says the move is about improving security and service quality, but some users online are worried about losing out on storage if they don't want to share their number.