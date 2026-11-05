Google ties schools' search to AI settings, DuckDuckGo offers alternative
Technology
Google just told schools that if they turn off its other AI features, they will lose access to Google Search, raising big questions about privacy and control in classrooms.
Now, DuckDuckGo is stepping in, encouraging schools to try its search engine instead.
DuckDuckGo lets users disable AI
DuckDuckGo says it puts privacy first and lets users disable AI features completely, something many teachers have been asking for.
Founder and CEO Gabriel Weinberg shared that DuckDuckGo is here for schools looking for alternatives.
With more educators wanting flexible tools that respect student privacy, DuckDuckGo hopes to give them real options.