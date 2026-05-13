Google to hire hundreds of engineers for business AI adoption
Google is reportedly planning to hire hundreds of forward-deployed engineers (FDEs) to help businesses use its AI tools.
These engineers will work directly with clients, customizing solutions and making sure everything fits smoothly with existing tech.
The role has become pretty popular thanks to OpenAI and Anthropic, and Google's move shows just how much demand there is for practical AI help.
FDE pay ranges $153,000 to $222,000
To land one of these FDE positions, you'll need serious experience, at least six years with Python and machine learning frameworks, plus a relevant degree.
Salaries range from $153,000 to $222,000 in the US (a bit less than OpenAI's offers).
This hiring spree comes at a time when tech layoffs are common, but Google is doubling down on AI, including a $750 million fund and a deal with Vista Equity Partners to speed up AI adoption among customers.