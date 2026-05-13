Google to hire hundreds of engineers for business AI adoption

FDE pay ranges $153,000 to $222,000

To land one of these FDE positions, you'll need serious experience, at least six years with Python and machine learning frameworks, plus a relevant degree.

Salaries range from $153,000 to $222,000 in the US (a bit less than OpenAI's offers).

This hiring spree comes at a time when tech layoffs are common, but Google is doubling down on AI, including a $750 million fund and a deal with Vista Equity Partners to speed up AI adoption among customers.