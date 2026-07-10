Google will tell you if ads were made with AI
What's the story
Google is introducing a new feature that will let users know when an ad was created using artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The move comes as businesses increasingly use AI to create ads, showcase their products in different environments, and save costs on real-world e-commerce photography. However, this can be misleading if consumers are not aware that what they are seeing is not a real product photo.
User access
How to access the new feature
Google's new feature will be added to the "My Ad Center" panel, which is accessible globally. Users can access this panel by clicking the three-dot menu or the info icon on ads they see through Google Search, Google Discover, and YouTube. The panel already lets users block or report ads and learn more about advertisers or why an ad was shown.
AI disclosure
'How this ad was made' option
The new feature will also show an option that says "How this ad was made." This will let users know if the ad was created or edited with AI. Google says that when advertisers use its generative AI advertising tools to create ads, the disclosure will be automatically enabled. However, if an ad is created elsewhere, the advertiser will have to use a new control to indicate if AI was involved in its creation.
Verification process
Google's push for transparency in advertising
Google has stated that it will not independently verify if an ad was created or edited with AI. However, in some markets, the ad may be labeled as AI if local law requires it. The new feature is part of Google's broader effort to make its advertising practices more transparent and user-friendly.