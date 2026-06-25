Google to lose 2 more AI researchers to Anthropic

Market moves

Anthropic's aggressive recruitment and expansion plans

Anthropic, a competitor and collaborator of Google, has been aggressively recruiting talent from the tech giant. An industry study by venture capital firm SignalFire found DeepMind engineers are nearly 11 times more likely to leave for Anthropic than vice versa. The Claude maker is also exploring life sciences and healthcare applications to expand its technology's reach. Recently, it raised funds at a $965 billion valuation and is considering an IPO later this fall.