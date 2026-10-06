Google to pay $135 million over secret Android users' data
Google is paying $135 million to settle a lawsuit that accused it of secretly collecting Android users' data, even when phones weren't in use.
If you used an Android phone with cellular service since November 12, 2017, to the date the settlement receives final approval, you might be eligible for a payout.
Use notice ID to file claim
Look out for an email or letter with your notice ID and confirmation code: these are needed to file at www.federalcellularclassaction.com.
If nothing arrives, you can reach out at info@federalcellularclassaction.com.
Payments (up to $100 each) will be sent after the court grants final approval; the final approval hearing is June 23, 2026, so make sure your payment details are correct.
Google isn't admitting fault but chose to settle rather than keep fighting in court.