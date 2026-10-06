Google to pay $135 million over secret Android users' data

Look out for an email or letter with your notice ID and confirmation code: these are needed to file at www.federalcellularclassaction.com.

If nothing arrives, you can reach out at info@federalcellularclassaction.com.

Payments (up to $100 each) will be sent after the court grants final approval; the final approval hearing is June 23, 2026, so make sure your payment details are correct.

Google isn't admitting fault but chose to settle rather than keep fighting in court.