Google to pay $135 million to settle Android data lawsuit

Google has agreed to a $135 million settlement in a proposed class action lawsuit over unauthorized cellular data collection via its Android operating system. The agreement, filed in San Jose, California, still needs judicial approval. The case revolves around claims that Google transferred users' cellular data without their consent, even when certain settings were turned off.

Lawsuit details Allegations of unauthorized data collection The lawsuit was filed by users of Android-powered mobile devices who accused Google of programming its operating system to collect cellular data without their consent. The plaintiffs claimed this happened even when they closed Google apps, disabled location-sharing, or locked their phone screens. They alleged that the data—purchased from mobile carriers—was used to support Google's product development and targeted advertising campaigns.

Agreement conditions Settlement terms and future data transfer practices As part of the settlement, Google has agreed to change its data transfer practices on Android devices. The company will now require user consent before transferring data when setting up their phones. It will also provide clearer toggle options for users to stop these transfers and disclose them in its Google Play terms of service.

Financial details Settlement amount and potential legal fees The settlement covers Android users whose devices transferred data without consent since November 12, 2017. Payments to eligible class members are capped at $100 per person. Plaintiffs' attorneys may seek up to $39.8 million (29.5% of the settlement fund) for legal fees. Glen Summers, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said he believes this payout is the largest ever in a conversion case.

