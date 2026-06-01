Why Google may release 32M lab-bred mosquitoes in Florida, California

Google has sought federal approval to release 32 million lab-bred male mosquitoes in Florida and California over the next two years. The tech giant's proposal is part of its Debug project, which aims to reduce disease transmission by these insects worldwide using technology like artificial intelligence (AI). The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is currently reviewing Google's plan and has invited public comments until June 5.

Project details Debug project uses Wolbachia bacteria to reduce disease transmission The Debug project, launched by Alphabet's life sciences subsidiary Verily over a decade ago, employs a special variant of the Sterile Insect Technique (SIT). This method uses a naturally occurring bacterium called Wolbachia to reduce diseases spread by mosquitoes. Last year, Google applied for an experimental use permit to inject mosquitoes with a specific strain of the Wolbachia pipientis bacteria.

Working mechanism AI, insect breeding robots used in project The infected male mosquitoes, when mated with wild females without the same strain, produce non-hatching eggs. This technique gradually reduces virus-spreading mosquito populations. However, it has never been tried on a large enough scale to stop disease transmission. To tackle this challenge, Google is using AI and specialized insect breeding robots as part of its Debug project.

Advertisement

Impact assessment Male mosquitoes won't bite humans If approved, Google's plan would see 16 million lab-bred and sterilized male mosquitoes released in Florida and California in the first year. The remaining would be released during the second year of the experiment. Notably, only female mosquitoes bite humans. So, with only male mosquitoes being released, complaints of bites are unlikely to increase significantly.

Advertisement

Target species Mosquitoes can transmit deadly West Nile virus Google's proposal targets the Culex quinquefasciatus variety of mosquito, which carries West Nile virus and St. Louis encephalitis. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified West Nile virus as the leading cause of mosquito-borne diseases in America. More than 1,300 people get severely ill from this virus every year, affecting their central nervous system.