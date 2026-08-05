Google to retire Assistant from Android devices September 4 2026
Google just announced that Google Assistant will start being removed from Android phones, tablets, Wear OS watches, headphones, and Android Auto (from smartphones) on September 4, 2026, with the rollout taking a few weeks.
Existing users got an email today about the gradual shutdown over the next few weeks, so if you rely on Assistant for reminders or quick searches, it's time to start planning for what's next.
Gemini replaces Assistant on Android devices
Gemini, Google's latest AI assistant, is now the assistant experience on Android devices.
This switch will also reach gadgets like Google TV and smart home speakers eventually (though there's no set date yet).
For cars with Google built-in, Assistant will continue to function beyond September 4, 2026.
Starting September 4, 2026, Google will begin removing Assistant access, and the rollout may take a few weeks to reach everyone.