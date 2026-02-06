Google wants to streamline file sharing between Android and iPhones

Google is gearing up to simplify the process of sharing files between Android phones and iPhones . The tech giant had surprised everyone last year by introducing a feature that allowed direct file sharing from Android phones to Apple's iPhones, iPads, and Macs. However, it was only available for Pixel 10 series users at the time. Now, Eric Kay, Google's head of engineering for the Android platform, has revealed plans to expand this feature beyond Pixel devices by 2026.

Development progress Extensive testing with Apple devices Kay confirmed that Google has extensively tested the file-sharing system with Apple's iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks. Now, the company is working with other tech firms to expand its reach. This development comes after Google's decision to make Quick Share a standalone app that can be updated via the Play Store. The move indicated a clear intention from Google to take this feature beyond just Pixel phones.

Brand collaboration Nothing and Qualcomm's involvement While Google has not officially named any specific brands, there are strong indications that others are on board with this plan. Nothing has publicly confirmed its work to bring this feature to its phones. Chip manufacturer Qualcomm has also hinted that devices running Snapdragon chips could offer similar file-sharing capabilities in the future. This could potentially break one of the biggest barriers keeping users within Apple's ecosystem.

Advertisement

User transition Bridging the Android-iPhone gap Google's move could bridge a major gap between Android and iPhone users. The long-standing AirDrop feature has made sharing photos, videos, and files between Apple devices seamless. Android users have had to rely on third-party apps or slower methods for the same purpose. Now, with Google's upcoming feature, this gap might finally be bridged.

Advertisement