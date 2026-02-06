Google wants to streamline file sharing between Android and iPhones
What's the story
Google is gearing up to simplify the process of sharing files between Android phones and iPhones. The tech giant had surprised everyone last year by introducing a feature that allowed direct file sharing from Android phones to Apple's iPhones, iPads, and Macs. However, it was only available for Pixel 10 series users at the time. Now, Eric Kay, Google's head of engineering for the Android platform, has revealed plans to expand this feature beyond Pixel devices by 2026.
Development progress
Extensive testing with Apple devices
Kay confirmed that Google has extensively tested the file-sharing system with Apple's iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks. Now, the company is working with other tech firms to expand its reach. This development comes after Google's decision to make Quick Share a standalone app that can be updated via the Play Store. The move indicated a clear intention from Google to take this feature beyond just Pixel phones.
Brand collaboration
Nothing and Qualcomm's involvement
While Google has not officially named any specific brands, there are strong indications that others are on board with this plan. Nothing has publicly confirmed its work to bring this feature to its phones. Chip manufacturer Qualcomm has also hinted that devices running Snapdragon chips could offer similar file-sharing capabilities in the future. This could potentially break one of the biggest barriers keeping users within Apple's ecosystem.
User transition
Bridging the Android-iPhone gap
Google's move could bridge a major gap between Android and iPhone users. The long-standing AirDrop feature has made sharing photos, videos, and files between Apple devices seamless. Android users have had to rely on third-party apps or slower methods for the same purpose. Now, with Google's upcoming feature, this gap might finally be bridged.
Data transfer
Smoother transitions between platforms
Google is also working on making the transition from iPhone to Android easier for users. The company is developing better tools for transferring data from old phones, so users don't feel like they're starting from scratch. In December, both Google and Apple had announced their collaboration on smoother transitions between their platforms. This would mean fewer hurdles and less frustration for Android users and a simpler transition process for those considering switching from iPhone to Android in the future.