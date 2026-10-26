Google to use Gmail Drive Photos for personalized ads
Technology
Starting October 16, Google's privacy policy is changing.
Now your info from Gmail, Drive, and Photos can be used to show you more personalized ads.
This is a big shift from what Google promised before about keeping that data out of ads.
If you've agreed to share info across Google services, expect to see more tailored content popping up in Search.
Google offers search personalisation controls
If this feels a bit much, don't worry, Google says you can manage what gets shared.
You can disconnect certain apps from its Personal Intelligence features or turn off personalized recommendations entirely through the Google Search Services Personalisation settings page.
So if you want less tracking (or just fewer targeted ads), it's worth checking those privacy settings soon.