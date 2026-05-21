Google TV and Android TV power 300 million devices worldwide
Technology
Google just shared at Google I/O 2026 that Google TV and Android TV now power 300 million active devices worldwide.
That's a solid jump, 30 million more over roughly a year and a half, but growth has slowed compared to earlier years.
Google TV pointer support prioritized
Brands like Hisense and TCL helped Google TV take off, especially in Europe, but things are leveling out now.
At Google I/O, Google announced a new focus on bringing better support for pointer remotes to Google TV, but no big new features yet (seems like they're focusing on small tweaks rather than major changes for now).