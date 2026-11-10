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Home / News / Technology News / Google rolls out specialized AI chips to take on NVIDIA
Google rolls out specialized AI chips to take on NVIDIA
TPUs are competing in a market dominated by NVIDIA's GPUs

Google rolls out specialized AI chips to take on NVIDIA

By Dwaipayan Roy
Nov 10, 2026
10:09 am
What's the story

Google is releasing two new versions of its tensor processing units (TPUs), custom-made semiconductors designed to develop and run artificial intelligence (AI) software. The move is part of a broader strategy by Alphabet, Google's parent company, to take on NVIDIA in the multi-billion dollar AI chip market. The new TPUs will enable confidential computing and allow models to access more information while answering queries.

Product evolution

TPU family expansion

Google's chip unit has sped up its product development cycle, launching two new AI processors this year instead of the usual one every two years.

The latest additions to the TPU family are part of this accelerated pace.

Google chip chief Amin Vahdat said in an interview that "the future is going to be about specialization, and the upsides for specialization continue to be significant."

Market strategy

TPU models reconfigured to address specific customer requests

The new TPU 8tx and 8i Max models are not entirely new silicon designs, but rather reconfigured versions to tackle tasks that customers have been asking for.

The 8tx is focused on secure, confidential work for government agencies and companies in regulated industries, while the 8i Max is designed to run AI applications with long-context windows.

This capability is essential for drug discovery, math calculations, and coding applications.

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Competitive edge

TPU sales projections

TPUs are competing in a market dominated by NVIDIA's graphics processing units (GPUs).

Google started developing this technology over a decade ago with Broadcom, and has now begun selling them outside its cloud-computing operation.

According to Bloomberg Intelligence, by 2028, TPU sales will exceed $135 billion.

This is up from an estimated $12 billion this year and doesn't include sales from clients using the chips through Google Cloud.

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Clientele expansion

High-profile clients and chip pairings

TPUs have attracted high-profile clients such as Apple, Meta Platforms, as well as Oracle.

Google's 8tx pairs with a CPU from AMD, allowing data to be encrypted at the chip level for enhanced security.

Meanwhile, the 8i Max combines two TPU chips in one package for more computing power and memory.

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