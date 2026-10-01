Google unveils $32B AI cybersecurity push to speed threat detection
Technology
Google just announced a massive $32 billion push into AI-driven cybersecurity.
The goal? Use smart tech to spot and stop cyber threats faster than ever, as attacks keep getting more advanced.
Alphabet acquires Wiz for multicloud security
A big part of this move is Alphabet acquiring Wiz (a company that finds security gaps in networks) in its biggest deal ever.
Wiz's tools will help build real-time defenses, making it easier for big companies to stay protected across different cloud platforms.