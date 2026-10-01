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Home / News / Technology News / Google unveils Gemini 4 Argon, its most advanced model yet
Google unveils Gemini 4 Argon, its most advanced model yet
Gemini 4 Argon can find and patch software vulnerabilities

Google unveils Gemini 4 Argon, its most advanced model yet

By Akash Pandey
Oct 01, 2026
09:22 am
What's the story

Google has unveiled Gemini 4 Argon, its most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) model to date. The new system is designed to perform a range of tasks, including coding, research, and writing. However, Google's primary focus with this release is on cybersecurity capabilities. The tech giant says that Argon can "autonomously find, validate, and patch critical software vulnerabilities."

Cybersecurity focus

Argon is being rolled out to select partners

Gemini 4 Argon is being rolled out to select partners through Google's Fairwind Program, a security initiative.

The model was specifically trained for defensive cyber work and has already been used by Google employees for tasks like debugging and codebase migrations.

Beyond cybersecurity, Argon also excels at parsing visuals such as long videos or charts.

Performance comparison

Gemini 4 Argon outperforms GPT-6 Astra, Fable, and Opus

Google has touted the performance of Gemini 4 Argon against models like OpenAI's GPT-6 Astra and Anthropic's Fable and Opus.

The company claims that Argon scored significantly higher than these competitors across a range of AI benchmarks.

This comes as part of a wider trend in which leading AI labs are racing to release more powerful models, despite warnings about potential risks associated with advanced artificial intelligence systems.

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Take a look at the benchmark scores

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Advanced features

Model has output token limit of 1 million tokens

Gemini 4 Argon boasts an output token limit of one million tokens, a massive increase from the previous limit of 64,000. This allows for longer and more complex use cases.

The model also comes with enhanced coding, reasoning, and multimodal capabilities.

Google plans to make it available "without cyber guardrails" to trusted defenders and internal teams so they can leverage its full cybersecurity defense capabilities.

Domain expertise

Argon excels at specialized tasks

Beyond coding, Gemini 4 Argon has also shown top-notch performance in other domain-specific evaluations.

These include the Vals Finance Agent v2 for multi-step financial research and Harvey's Legal Agent Benchmark for legal research and drafting.

The model is also being used internally at Google, with thousands of employees highlighting its strengths in specialized coding tasks, deeper research, and quality writing.

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