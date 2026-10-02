Google unveils Gemini Enterprise Agent platform at Cloud Next conference
Google just dropped its new Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform at the Cloud Next conference.
Built on Vertex AI, this platform is all about making it easier for companies to pick the right models, connect their AI agents, and keep things secure.
Developers get access to more than 200 models, including Gemini 3.1 Pro and Anthropic's Opus 4.7, to help manage their AI tools from start to finish.
Google introduces agent security and tools
Some cool upgrades include the Agent Development Kit and Memory Bank, which help AI agents handle complex tasks together more smoothly.
Security gets a boost too, with features like Agent Identity, which assigns each agent a cryptographic ID, and Agent Simulation for real-world testing.
Plus, the new Agentic Data Cloud makes data querying.
Workspace Intelligence creates infographics in Docs
Google also introduced Workspace Intelligence, which uses Gemini reasoning to automate tasks inside Workspace apps such as Docs or Slides.
It can create proprietary infographics in Docs and offer advanced personalization tailored to a user's style, basically helping you prep projects faster and take some of those boring routine tasks off your plate.