Google unveils Gemini Enterprise Agent platform at Google Cloud Next
Google released its new Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform for developers at the Google Cloud Next event.
It's basically an evolution of Vertex AI, now packed with over 200 models, including Gemini 3.1 Pro and Anthropic models.
The goal? Make it way easier for developers to build, test, and launch smart agents from start to finish.
Gemini Enterprise offers agent identity, simulation
Gemini Enterprise gives developers more control with features like Agent Identity (think secure digital IDs) and Agent Simulation to stress-test bots before they go live.
You can even publish your creations straight to the Gemini Enterprise app or use no-code tools if you're not into hardcore coding.
Security is front and center: permissions are simpler, and there's a new Agentic Data Cloud for managing data smarter.
Plus, Workspace Intelligence helps automate tasks across Google apps for a smoother experience all around.