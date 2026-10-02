Google unveils Gemini intelligence for Android to automate app tasks
Technology
At Google I/O 2026, Google announced Gemini Intelligence, a built-in artificial intelligence (AI) agent that can handle tasks for you across Android apps.
It reads what's on your screen and helps you do things like turn a grocery list into a delivery order or plan trips, all without constant app-switching.
Chrome Android gains Gemini Auto Browse
Chrome has a Gemini-powered Auto Browse feature on desktop, and in June, Chrome on Android will get a similar Gemini feature.
The rollout starts in waves this summer on the latest Samsung Galaxy and Pixel phones, with more Android devices getting it later in 2026.