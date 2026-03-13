Google unveils Gemini-powered smart glasses that can edit photos

The headline feature is Nano Banana, an image generator demonstrated alongside Gemini to produce edited photos from the glasses' camera. In a demo, people were photographed in a room and then seamlessly placed into an image of Barcelona's Sagrada Familia after issuing an edit command to Gemini. It demonstrates photorealistic image remixing in a recorded demo, a first for any smart glasses.

Need to be paired with your phone to work fully

Both versions need to be paired with your phone to work fully.

Google teamed up with Warby Parker, Gentle Monster, and Samsung to keep them lightweight and comfy.

Compared to Meta Ray-Bans (which offer audio assistance and photo restyling features), these are a big step forward if you're into wearable tech that actually does something new.