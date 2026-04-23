Google unveils new AI tools for Workspace at Cloud Next
Technology
Google's Workspace suite is getting smarter, thanks to new AI tools announced at Google Cloud Next this week.
The upgrades, like Workspace Intelligence, bring AI into Gmail, Calendar, Chat, and Drive to help automate tasks and make work feel less like ... well, work.
You also get to decide how much of your data these tools can use for more tailored help.
Gemini populates Sheets and personalizes Docs
Gemini in Google Sheets now lets you fill out spreadsheets with simple prompts (no more endless typing), and it can even turn messy information into organized tables.
Over in Docs, new AI features help you write, edit, and polish documents by learning your style from your past files—so everything feels a bit more "you."