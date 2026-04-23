Google unveils new AI tools for Workspace at Cloud Next Technology Apr 23, 2026

Google's Workspace suite is getting smarter, thanks to new AI tools announced at Google Cloud Next this week.

The upgrades, like Workspace Intelligence, bring AI into Gmail, Calendar, Chat, and Drive to help automate tasks and make work feel less like ... well, work.

You also get to decide how much of your data these tools can use for more tailored help.