Google unveils new Pixel app icons with Pixel 11 launch
Technology
Google just dropped updated icons for its Pixel Camera, Weather, Recorder, Calculator, and Clock apps, debuting them alongside the Pixel 11 on August 12.
The redesign brings all these apps under one modern style, making your home screen feel more put together.
Google redesigns 5 Pixel icons
The Camera icon now rocks a rectangle shape with a bold blue gradient that hints at its AI smarts.
The Weather app loses its old blue background for something simpler, while Recorder gets a sleeker red waveform.
Calculator goes minimal with green math symbols on clear backgrounds, and the Clock icon adopts Google's latest Material Design for an even cleaner vibe.