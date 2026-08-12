Google unveils Pixel 11 lineup with AI features and foldable
Google just rolled out its Pixel 11 lineup: the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, and the Pixel 11 Pro XL.
All three pack smarter AI features and boosted cameras, starting at $900 for the base model.
There's also a new foldable, Pixel Pro Fold, if you're feeling fancy (but it'll set you back $1,900).
Pixel 11 Magic Capture and HiLight
The Pixel 11 series introduces Magic Capture for one-tap photo/video moments and HiLight on the Pro models so you can assign a color to your favorite contacts and have the phone light up in that color when they call and your phone is placed face down.
You get more storage (256GB to start), up to 30 hours of battery life, and faster wireless charging.
Google is adding AI features to these phones, which let you pull photos from videos, stabilize shaky clips, and translate videos or voice messages live.
Plus: Instant Night Sight for low-light shots on Pros and a $30 Pixel Tag tracker if you're always losing stuff.