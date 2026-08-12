Google unveils Pixel 11, Pixel Watch 5 and Pixel Tag

Google just revealed some fresh tech: the new Pixel 11 series phones, the Pixel Watch 5, and a handy little gadget called the Pixel Tag.

The phones now pack Gemini AI features like "Live Transcribe," which turns American Sign Language into text using your camera, and "Rambler" for smoother voice input.

Plus, "Circle to Search" in the camera app now lets you ID objects or translate text on the fly.