Google unveils Pixel 11, Pixel Watch 5 and Pixel Tag
Google just revealed some fresh tech: the new Pixel 11 series phones, the Pixel Watch 5, and a handy little gadget called the Pixel Tag.
The phones now pack Gemini AI features like "Live Transcribe," which turns American Sign Language into text using your camera, and "Rambler" for smoother voice input.
Plus, "Circle to Search" in the camera app now lets you ID objects or translate text on the fly.
Google's Pixel 11 starts at $899
The Pixel 11 lineup starts at $899 with double the base storage (256GB) and a sleeker all-glass camera bar.
The $29 Pixel Tag helps you find lost stuff via Android's Find Hub network (think Apple AirTag but for Android users).
For fitness fans, the new Pixel Watch 5 (from $399) brings blood pressure and insulin resistance tracking, with a special Stephen Curry edition if you want to flex your style at the gym.