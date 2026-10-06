Google unveils Pixel 11 series, Pixel Watch 5, Pixel Tag

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold stands out with its foldable book-style design and huge 8-inch OLED screen (priced at $1,899), while the Pixel 11 Pro starts at $1,099.

They're powered by Google Tensor G6 processors and cool AI features, like an LED light on the Pro for color-coded call alerts.

The new Pixel Watch 5 brings advanced health tracking (including blood pressure monitoring and other health metrics) in a sleeker look for $399.

And if you're always losing stuff, the $29 Pixel Tag uses upgraded Bluetooth tech for super-accurate tracking, making it easier to keep tabs on your essentials.