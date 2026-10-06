Google unveils Pixel 11 series, Pixel Watch 5, Pixel Tag
Google just revealed a bunch of new gadgets, headlined by the Pixel 11 series, at its big annual event.
The lineup includes the upgraded Pixel 11 phones, a smarter Pixel Watch 5, and a handy Bluetooth tracker called the Pixel Tag.
All these launches show Google is doubling down on making tech that fits right into your daily life.
Pixel 11 Pro $1,099 Fold $1,899
The Pixel 11 Pro Fold stands out with its foldable book-style design and huge 8-inch OLED screen (priced at $1,899), while the Pixel 11 Pro starts at $1,099.
They're powered by Google Tensor G6 processors and cool AI features, like an LED light on the Pro for color-coded call alerts.
The new Pixel Watch 5 brings advanced health tracking (including blood pressure monitoring and other health metrics) in a sleeker look for $399.
And if you're always losing stuff, the $29 Pixel Tag uses upgraded Bluetooth tech for super-accurate tracking, making it easier to keep tabs on your essentials.