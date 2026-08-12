Google unveils Pixel Tag with ultra wideband to rival AirTag
Google just dropped the Pixel Tag at its Made by Google event, taking direct aim at Apple's AirTag.
This tiny tracker helps you keep tabs on things like keys or luggage using Google's Find Hub network.
Thanks to Ultra Wideband and Bluetooth tech, tracking is pretty accurate, and setup is a breeze with Android's Fast Pair.
Pixel Tag launches November 11 $29
The Pixel Tag rocks a slim, pebble-like look and is water- and dust-resistant (IP67).
It weighs almost nothing (0.4 ounce), has a handy button that can make your phone ring if it goes missing, but doesn't have a built-in keyring hole, so you'll need an extra case to attach it.
The battery lasts over a year and is replaceable.
You can share tracking access with up to 10 people (perfect for group trips or roommates) and it works with phones running Android 9 or newer.
It works with Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds.
Available November 11 for $29 each or $99 for 4.