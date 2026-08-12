Google unveils Pixel Watch 5 with Gemini AI health insights
Google just unveiled the Pixel Watch 5, keeping its signature round look but packing in some cool new health features powered by Gemini AI.
Now, you will be able to track blood pressure trends and even track insulin resistance over time without drawing blood, using your heart rhythm, sleep patterns, and movement data to offer early health tips.
Pixel Watch 5 improves sleep tracking
Sleep tracking gets a major boost with more accurate sleep stages and a fresh Sleep Breathing Quality feature that monitors blood oxygen changes overnight.
Under the hood, there's a faster Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 chip, smarter on-device processing, more RAM, and improved GPS.
Prices start at $399 (41mm) and $429 (45mm), plus there's a Stephen Curry edition for $579.
Preorders are open now; general release is August 20.