Google unveils Pixel Watch 5 with offline Gemini at $399

You'll get timely updates like flight info right at the bottom of your watch face.

Health features are stepped up too: sensors track blood pressure patterns and estimate insulin resistance risks using sleep, heart rate, and activity data.

There's also a new oxygen alert that can contact emergency services during critical drops (rolling out in Europe first).

Sleep-stage tracking is now 15% more accurate, workouts get double-accurate GPS mapping, and battery life lasts up to 40 hours.

Preorders are open now; official launch is August 20.