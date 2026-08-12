Google unveils Pixel Watch 5 with offline Gemini at $399
Technology
Google unveiled the Pixel Watch 5, starting at $399.
It comes with upgraded Gemini that can suggest actions from your messages and even works offline: Just raise your wrist to ask questions or manage tasks.
Pixel Watch 5 boosts health tracking
You'll get timely updates like flight info right at the bottom of your watch face.
Health features are stepped up too: sensors track blood pressure patterns and estimate insulin resistance risks using sleep, heart rate, and activity data.
There's also a new oxygen alert that can contact emergency services during critical drops (rolling out in Europe first).
Sleep-stage tracking is now 15% more accurate, workouts get double-accurate GPS mapping, and battery life lasts up to 40 hours.
Preorders are open now; official launch is August 20.