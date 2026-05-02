Google unveils TPU 8t and 8i to rival Microsoft, Amazon
Google just unveiled two fresh AI chips, TPU 8t and TPU 8i, at its Cloud Next event, making a big play to outpace Microsoft and Amazon in cloud computing.
Head of Google Cloud Thomas Kurian shared that Google is moving away from reselling tech and focusing on building its own, aiming for more control over its cloud services.
Google full stack push targets cloud
By owning both the chips and the AI models (what Kurian calls a "full-stack" approach), Google hopes to boost performance, and stand out in the $418 billion cloud market.
This chip push also puts Google in direct competition with NVIDIA.
Kurian pointed out that nine of the top 10 AI labs now use Google's TPUs — a sign they're serious about leading in AI hardware.
Since Kurian joined Google from Oracle eight years ago, Google Cloud's market share has doubled from 7% to 14%, and these new chips are expected to keep that momentum going.