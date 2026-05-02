Google unveils TPU 8t and 8i to rival Microsoft, Amazon

Google full stack push targets cloud

By owning both the chips and the AI models (what Kurian calls a "full-stack" approach), Google hopes to boost performance, and stand out in the $418 billion cloud market.

This chip push also puts Google in direct competition with NVIDIA.

Kurian pointed out that nine of the top 10 AI labs now use Google's TPUs — a sign they're serious about leading in AI hardware.

Since Kurian joined Google from Oracle eight years ago, Google Cloud's market share has doubled from 7% to 14%, and these new chips are expected to keep that momentum going.