Google unveils upgraded Gemini Enterprise Agent platform at Cloud Next
Technology
Google just dropped its upgraded Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform at Cloud Next, and it's packed with tools to help businesses work smarter.
Built on Vertex AI, the platform supports powerful models like Gemini 3.1 Pro and makes it easier for developers to build, scale, and manage AI agents, all while keeping things secure.
Google Gemini adds agent identity protection
The update brings faster performance, better reasoning for tricky tasks, and new features like Agent Identity for extra protection.
There's also an Agent Simulation tool so teams can test their AI in real-world scenarios before going live.
Plus, Workspace Intelligence adds smart task automation inside Google apps, making everything feel more seamless for everyone.